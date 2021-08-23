Bigot sought for assaulting woman in anti-Asian attack on East Side

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for the hate-filled man who attacked a 52-year-old woman on a rain-soaked East Side street Sunday afternoon in yet another bias crime targeting Asian New Yorkers, police reported.

The bigoted beating occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 along 1st Avenue near East 19th Street, where the perpetrator confronted the victim as she walked through the rain.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect punched the woman in the head, then made anti-Asian statements toward her. He then took off on foot southbound along 1st Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. EMS treated the victim at the scene for head pain.

Police later presented the case to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, which has conducted investigations into numerous anti-Asian bias attacks that have occurred over the past 18 months. Last week, elected officials and representatives of the Asian community rallied in Lower Manhattan calling for further action from the city and the NYPD to stop the hateful violence.

Early Monday morning, the NYPD released a security camera image of the suspect behind Sunday’s attack. As shown, the man with a light complexion wore a red shirt, gray sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.