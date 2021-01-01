Kips Bay rapist posed as deliveryman before attacking woman in apartment: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The creep who violently raped a 27-year-old woman inside her Kips Bay apartment on New Year’s Eve apparently claimed to be a deliveryman in order to get her to open the door, police reported.

Detectives from the Manhattan Special Victims Squad continue to search for the suspect behind the horrific Dec. 31, 2020 attack, which occurred at about 11:45 a.m. in the area of East 30th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect knocked on the victim’s door and said he was there to deliver the package. Once she opened the door, the perpetrator then forced his way inside the woman’s apartment.

Cops said he then choked the woman until she passed out, then raped her just as she regained consciousness.

Following the assault, authorities noted, the rapist forced the woman to hand over her credit and debit cards, as well as the PIN to her bank card. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. The victim was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

On Jan. 1, the NYPD released video footage and photos of the rapist. He’s described as a man with a dark complexion between 18 and 28 years of age, standing 6 feet tall and wearing a yellow-and-blue reversible blue jacket, light colored pants with vertical stripes down the side, and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the rapist’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.