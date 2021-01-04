Three crooks wanted for attacking and robbing man on 6 train in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for three people who were involved in a violent robbery that took place in a Manhattan subway station.

According to authorities, at 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2020, three unknown people punched a 22-year-old man in the face while onboard a 6 train at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station. As the suspects punched the victim throughout his body, they forcibly took his cellphone and $400 in cash.

The suspects then fled the 14th Street-Union Square station to parts unknown. The victim remained on the train and notified police at the Astor Place subway station — he refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the people wanted for questioning taken from the crime scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.