New bill would increase fines for drivers who hit pets, service animals in New York

NYS Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Assembly Member Tony Simone joined animal advocates, pet owners and furry friends at the Chelsea Waterside Dog Park to announce the PAWS Act.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Drivers who hit a pet in a motor vehicle crash will be subject to stricter penalties should a new bill become law, state legislators announced on Tuesday.

Brooklyn state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Manhattan Assembly Member Tony Simone joined pet owners and furry friends in Chelsea to announce their new bill, the “Protecting Animals Walking on the Street” (PAWS) Act, which would, if passed into law, increase penalties against a driver when a pet is injured or killed in a car crash.

Drivers who injure or kill a pet in a collision are currently subject to a fine equivalent to making an illegal U-turn, which could be as little as $50.

But the bill would add a new category of “companion animals” to the “due care statute” under vehicle traffic law, as it already does for pedestrians, cyclists, sheep, cattle and goats. It would allow a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment up to 15 days, the same penalty already imposed for hitting pedestrians and cyclists.

Per the bill, companion animals refer to any domesticated animal normally maintained in or near the household of the owner, including dogs, cats, rabbits and others.

Pet owners and lawmakers are concerned that as the number pets in the state increases, the risk they will be hurt or killed by reckless driving increases, too.

“Over 1 million pets call New York home, and they play an important role in our lives, whether they be service animals, guide dogs or just members of the family,“ Gounardes said. “But right now, our traffic law treats them like disposable property. The PAWS Act recognizes the dignity and value of these nonhuman New Yorkers, and ensures our laws send a clear message to reckless drivers: paws your vehicle to let pets pass.”

The bill also proposes a slightly stricter fine for drivers who leave the scene after hitting guide dogs and service dogs—up to $550 for a first offense or $700 for subsequent offenses.

“Our four-legged family members, service animals and their families must know that justice will be served when these tragedies strike,” Simone, who has a dog named Radar, said. “The PAWS Act will classify our furry friends equally as victims of vehicular violence just like the rest of the family.”

Allie Taylor, president of the animal rights group, Voters for Animal Rights, said the is “thrilled” that the bill has been introduced.

“As an advocacy organization working for animal’s rights, I am thrilled that Assembly Member Simone and Senator Gounardes have introduced this important legislation,” she said. “It is ludicrous that drivers can hit and kill one of our pets with little more enforcement than a parking ticket. I am a strong supporter of this bill, and I look forward to the legislature passing it this year.”

The bill is currently in committee in the state Senate. It must pass several reviews and votes before Gov. Kathy Hochul can consider signing it into law.