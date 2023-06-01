BREAKING | Billy Joel announces he’s ending record-breaking residency at MSG next summer

Music legend Billy Joel announced on Thursday morning that his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden will be coming to an end.

The 74-year-old singer and songwriter, known lovingly as the Piano Man, will play his final show in 2024. Joel’s final performance is slated for next July, which will mark his 150th show during his monthly residency.

Fans may love “The Entertainer,” but for Joel, playing the Garden every month beyond the decade-long run was questionable.

“My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, I don’t know,” Joel said.

This comes hot on the heels that Joel would be selling his 26-acre, Long Island estate for about $49 million. Joel himself confirmed the report while also saying that he won’t be leaving New York, he “will just be spending more time in Florida,” Joel said.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” he recalled of the decade-long residency at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” that will “slowly fade away” like a souvenir next summer.

Joel began his residency at Madison Square Garden back in 2014, nine years later Joel is still performing, encroaching on his 136th headline show of all time since his first song there in 1978.

Mayor Eric Adams and MSG Owner James Dolan were among those participating in Joel’s announcement Thursday.

This is a breaking news story, check back with amNewYork Metro for further updates.