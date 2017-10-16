A vacant-storefront-ridden Bleecker Street will undergo a grassroots rejuvenation effort this holiday season, designed to restore the neighborhood’s dwindling charm.

#ShopBleecker, a holiday campaign organized by the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, kicks off on Nov. 1 with events, raffles and tours offered by 48 participating businesses, executive director Maria L. Diaz said.

The marketing campaign aims to increase independent shop owners’ revenue through planned events during November, commencing with a streetwide cleaning and holiday decorating effort, and a party for shop owners and customers after. On Nov. 18, the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation will lead an architectural tour of Bleecker Street. The day’s festivities will also include children’s activities, fitness classes, raffles and giveaways.

Customers who spend $50 or more at any of the participating businesses throughout the month will be able to exchange their receipts at the chamber of commerce’s office, located at 359 Bleecker St., for raffle tickets that can be applied to one of six prize packages.

Bookbook, formerly Biography Bookstore, plans to offer a 20 percent discount on its paperbacks from Nov. 11 to 18, heaped onto already heavily discounted merchandise, according to co-owner Charles Mullen.

The shop, which has been on Bleecker Street for 33 years, was asked to relocate in 2009 to make way for a Marc Jacobs store. “It wasn’t a negotiation. It was an early evacuation,” said Mullen, describing the interaction with his former landlord.

Mullen attributed the disappearance of small businesses from Bleecker Street partly to landlords’ abilities to exponentially increase rents when commercial leases end. He is uncertain of his store’s future, even in the new location. “When you see the end of the line, the end of your lease, you’re basically waiting for the hammer to drop,” Mullen said.

With rising rents, not many small businesses can survive. In April 2017, the chamber of commerce counted 38 empty storefronts on Bleecker Street, with less than 200 small businesses still operating between Eighth Avenue and the Bowery, according to Diaz.

“The reality is that everybody is hurting,” she said.

The inaugural project aims to occupy some of the vacant storefronts with pop-ups and short-term businesses, working toward an overall goal to “have placed a business or two in the community” by the end of the campaign, said organizer and Greenwich Village resident Vera Sheps. The permanence of these pop-up shops, however, will depend on the landlords.

Jamal Alnesr, who has co-owned the Village Music World for more than 30 years, echoed the compaints of high rent all along Bleecker Street. With his lease expiring in 2018, he expects his rent to “increase in a big way” and expressed uncertainty about his shop. “We have been paying too much rent anyhow,” Alnesr said, adding that he’s paying four times the rent he paid back in 1994.

“We have lost the attraction and value of what we call Bleecker Street culture,” he added.

Independent businesses along Bleecker Street have been affected by “high-rent blight,” a phenomenon where stores remain vacant for long periods of time due to high rents, only to be occupied later by chain stores, according to state Sen. Brad Hoylman’s office. “We cannot let market focuses run roughshod over Bleecker Street any longer,” Hoylman said.

Muhammad Akmal’s New University Pen and Stationery sits next to a boarded-up Duane Reade storefront. “They didn’t have any business, even as a pharmacy,” Akmal said of his former neighbor, blaming increasingly thinning foot traffic on the street.

“I’m just making my bread and butter, that’s all,” Akmal said. “No savings, nothing. It’s like I’m working for someone else.”

The campaign also aims to kickstart the creation of a small business coalition that would be tasked with advocating for policies in the city that would benefit the neighborhood's small business owners.

“Every business feels it’s much needed, with the ripple effect that internet shopping has had on brick-and-mortar [shops], but the overall backbone of this project is to get policy in place to reduce vacant storefronts in the long run,” Sheps added.

In keeping with Bleecker Street’s history and aesthetic, the chamber of commerce is also looking to consult with Small Business Services, a governmental entity created by the city to help small business owners assess the community’s commercial needs.

Peter May, 65, commonly known on Bleecker Street as “The Dude,” is a longtime member of the community. Sitting in the corner of The Red Lion, he pointed out forgotten places from the sports bar’s window. The Village Gate in all of its musical glory is now a CVS pharmacy. The old Circle in the Square theater building is now a high-rise, which he deemed the “crime of the century.” La Margarita, with “the rice, beans and chicken pots” is now a Capital One Bank building.

“I had a dream in Seattle that [The Red Lion] just turned into a Gap,” said May. “It’s scary.”

The Red Lion, like others including bookbook and Murray’s Cheese, have survived the Bleecker Street transformation. It is these existing businesses that #ShopBleecker aims to protect.

“It’s still Bleecker Street,” said May, adamant and hopeful. “Bleecker Street is Bleecker Street.”