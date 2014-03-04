Bloomberg meets with Obama at White House to discuss economy

Bloomberg said Washington needs to focus on expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg met with President Barack Obama to discuss a variety of issues, including the nation’s budget. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Miami Beach PD

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg met with President Barack Obama at the White House Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues.

“It was a thoughtful, honest dialogue, the kind we need more of in Washington,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg, who has been touring the world to promote various health and political campaigns, said Washington needs to focus on expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit to individuals without children.

The city made that move last year and it had positive effects, he added.

“Members of both parties should support expanding the EITC, a program that rewards work, lifts people out of poverty, and reduces dependence on government services,” the former mayor said.