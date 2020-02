A man’s body was found hanging from a tree in Prospect Park yesterday morning, the NYPD said.The 56-year-old man was …

A man’s body was found hanging from a tree in Prospect Park yesterday morning, the NYPD said.

The 56-year-old man was discovered hanging from a rope near the lake at 3:44 a.m. by officers on patrol.

Foul play is not suspected and an investigation is continuing.