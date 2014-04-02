Boerum Hill’s slow zone

Boerum Hill was the first Brooklyn neighborhood to get a “slow zone” and residents say that the Department of Transportation has attentively listened and responded to concerns about the traffic that regularly cuts through their community. “Some drivers are not respectful of the neighborhood context,” explained Robert Perris, District Manager of Community Board 2. Some residents would like to implement a “20 is plenty” plan that limits the speed to 20 mph. Recently, neighborhood residents met with representatives of the DOT, the 84th Precinct and Transportation Alternatives and put together a plan to explore the possibility of more crossing guards, an increase in traffic enforcement at the corner of Third and Atlantic, and more education on safety for bike riders as warmer weather approaches.