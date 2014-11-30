Bomb scare leads to evacuation of American Airlines plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport

More than 200 people were evacuated from an American Airlines plane that landed at Kennedy Airport Sunday afternoon following a reported bomb scare, authorities said.

Flight 67, which departed from Barcelona, Spain, landed at JFK just after noon, American Airlines Spokeswoman Laura Masvidal said. There were 200 passengers on board and nine crew members, she said.

The plane was towed to a separate hanger at the airport after it landed and was swept for bombs, said Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. It was given the all clear about two hours later, he said.

The scare led to a two-alarm call with 25 units and more than 100 firefighters standing by at the airport, an FDNY spokesman said.