Boo at the Zoo to return with Halloween-themed fun in the Bronx next month

Grab your best costume and head up to the Bronx this October for a yearly tradition that is fun for the whole family.

Boo at the Zoo is returning this October for a month of Halloween-themed fun. The events will take place starting Saturday, Oct. 2 and will run every Saturday and Sunday in October, including Monday, Oct. 11.

Ticketholders can experience outdoor activities such as the popular professional pumpkin carving demonstrations and displays; trick or treating on the Candy Trail; the spooky extinct animal graveyard; and the magic and mind-reading shows. The annual costume parade will be lead by animal-themed costumed stilt walkers and Halloween animal puppets, and the Wildlife Theater will perform each day at Astor Court.

In an effort to keep guests safe, events have been adjusted in accordance with all safety guidelines as directed by the City and State of New York. All guests 12 and older must show proof of vaccination (at least one shot) to attend indoor exhibits, and masks are required for all rides and indoor areas for all guests over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status. Guests who have not been vaccinated (over the age of 2 years old) are required to wear masks at all outdoor areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Face coverings remain optional for vaccinated guests in outdoor areas.

The event is sponsored by Coca-Cola. Tickets for Boo at the Zoo and a full schedule of events are available at BronxZoo.com/Boo-at-the-Zoo.