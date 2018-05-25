Several tenants of 85 Bowery, displaced since January and desperate to return home, plan to go on a hunger strike outside of City Hall next week.

At least five or six tenants plan to forgo food beginning Wednesday in an attempt to force the city to set a hard deadline for them to return to their apartments, according to group representative Caitlin Kelmar.

This is the second time the tenants are staging a hunger strike since they were evacuated from their apartments on Jan. 18 due to safety violations discovered during a court-ordered Department of Buildings inspection.

Since then, the deadline for landlord Joseph Betesh to complete the repairs has been pushed several times.

In March, just days before the tenants were expected to return after the staircase had been replaced, Betesh reported the discovery of asbestos to the buildings department. DOB officials had said it could take another 30 days for asbestos abatement to be finished but, as of Friday afternoon, the tenants were still staying in hotels or with family members.

The tenants are embroiled in a lawsuit with Betesh and the building’s owner, Bowery 8385 LLC, over whether the apartments are rent stabilized, and many have expressed fears that the repairs are being drawn out in an effort to get them to leave permanently, allowing for the units to be turned into market-rate rentals.

A spokesman for Bowery 8385 LLC, however, has repeatedly denied those claims.

“We are committed to moving families of 85 Bowery back safely into their homes as quickly as possible. Our team is working diligently each day to make the building safe for habitation,” spokesman Sam Spokony said in an emailed statement Friday. “We understand this is an extremely difficult time for families of 85 Bowery and that is why we are providing quality hotel accommodations in Chinatown, for the duration of repairs, so families are able to remain in the local community while our work continues.”

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A request for comment from the DOB regarding the planned hunger strike was not immediately returned.

In February, eight tenants went on a hunger strike with the hope of pressuring the city into holding Betesh and Bowery 8385 LLC accountable, but the group ended the protest after four days, citing the need to prepare for Lunar New Year celebrations.

After four months of waiting, the fed-up tenants appear ready to try again.