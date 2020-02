The boy was found on the ground behind the building on Briggs Avenue, police said.

A 15-year-old boy died after he fell from a fifth-story fire escape in the Bronx early Thursday morning, police said.

Leonardo Marmolejos was found on the ground behind the building on Briggs Avenue, near East 199th Street, at about 6 a.m., cops said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, according to police.

Marmolejos lived with his mom at the apartment, police said.