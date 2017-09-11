Boy dies after fall from Queens building, NYPD says

The boy fell from the third floor of the building, which is under construction, police said.

A 5-year-old boy died after falling three stories from a building under construction in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said.

The boy fell at about 2:45 p.m. from the window of a bathroom on the third floor of a building on 99th Street and 37th Avenue in North Corona, police said.

He was reportedly with his grandparents, who were on the floor below when he fell. The grandparents are the owners of the building and were there to check on its progress, according to NBCNewYork.

The boy was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.