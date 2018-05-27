Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old, who was hit by an MTA bus in the Bronx on Saturday.

Shevon Bethea of Brooklyn was riding his scooter in Fordham Heights, near East 184th Street and Webster Avenue, at about 3:30 p.m. when the bus, traveling southbound on Webster Avenue, struck him, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Shevon lying on the ground with severe body trauma, according to the NYPD. EMS took him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old driver remained at the scene, police said.

Police did not have information on who the boy was with on Saturday or why the driver of the bus didn't stop, but said that no arrests have been made.

"This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young boy," MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said in a statement. "We are working closely with police."