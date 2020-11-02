BREAKING: Two people escape from west Bronx ceiling collapse | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two are lucky to be alive after being trapped in the rubble of a ceiling collapse at a west Bronx picture frame store Monday afternoon.

The roof’s falter happened at about 12:39 p.m. inside of the single floored Picture Perfect Frames at 267 W. 231st Street, pinning down who are believed to be the store’s owners.

FDNY rushed to the scene, rescuing them both from the rubble and treating the man and woman on site to the point where they declined extra medical attention.

Still an active scene in the Bronx, the Department of Buildings inspectors had determined the only part of the building’s top that collapsed was a portion of plaster and wire mesh lath ceiling and that the its joists and other structural elements of the building “all appear to be stable.”

A cause for collapse is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with amNY.com for updated details.