Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was one of three finalists for the New York Giants’ head-coaching job that ultimately went to Brian Daboll, proposed a class-action lawsuit that alleged the NFL “has a painful history of racism that continues through the present day,” according to a release from Wigdor LLP, co-counsel Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek, who represent Flores.

According to the complaint, the Giants had already made their decision to hire Daboll and disclosed such news to third parties before Flores even had his final interview with the team. Flores found out from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Flores would have been the first Black head coach in the Giants’ 97-year history.

“Having discovered what the Giants and the rest of the NFL had hoped to keep in the dark, Mr. Flores now brings this Class Action Complaint to shine a light on the racial injustices that take place inside the NFL and to effectuate real change for the future,” the statement read.

In a written statement to the Washington Post, the Giants responded:

“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll. We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

The 40-year-old Brooklyn native was one of the surprise casualties of the NFL’s annual purge of head coaches last month despite winning eight of the last nine games of the 2021 season with the Dolphins.

He immediately became an appealing candidate for numerous teams, including the Houston Texans’ head-coaching job that he is still up for consideration for.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me.

“My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

The NFL continues to have a problem in hiring people of color. Despite the Rooney Rule being introduced 19 years ago — which requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for executive and coaching roles — there is only one Black head coach currently employed in the league.

“As alleged, management does not conduct these interviews in good faith,” the statement continued. “Which creates a stigma that these Black candidates are only interviewed to comply with the Rooney Rule and not because of their qualifications.”