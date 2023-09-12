Bronx cops looking to track down group accused of beatings and robberies: NYPD

Police are looking for a group of violent thieves who have allegedly been assaulting and robbing Bronx residents

Police are looking to locate a group of violent thieves who allegedly beat and robbed several people in the Bronx last month.

The group allegedly targeted four individuals—in separate incidents—during the early hours of Aug. 2 and Aug. 6, police said.

The first incident took place at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 when the marauding group allegedly approached a 62-year-old man who was walking along Westchester Avenue, in the vicinity of Boynton Avenue, and began to assault him. The man fell to the ground, at which point the group continued to punch and kick him, police said. They unsuccessfully tried to rob him and then fled. The man sustained minor bruising to his head.

The second incident allegedly took place at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 6, when the group confronted a 33-year-old man who was inside the Parkchester station. The victim was kicked to the ground, before he attempted to run off. However, the group chased after him and then assaulted him at the corner of Benedict Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue, cops said. They took his iPhone 11 and fled. The man was not seriously injured.

Just hours after, at around 3:30 a.m., the group allegedly attacked a 42-year-old man at Hugh J Grant Circle and Westchester Avenue, before asking for money. The victim was thrown to the ground at which point they allegedly took $50 from the man’s pocket before fleeing the scene. The man suffered minor injuries.

Soon after, at around 4:40 a.m., the group allegedly approached a 37-year-old man from behind and pushed him to the ground by 1148 Wheeler Ave., near Westchester Avenue. The thugs then slapped the man in the face, before taking his cellphone and $200, according to police. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police have released photos of the group that were taken inside the Parkchester station.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.