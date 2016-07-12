Bronx dogs ready for adoption after being rescued by NYPD: Meet Harriett and Valentine

Both Harriett and Valentine were severely neglected when they were rescued in January.

A pair of pups who have been through the ringer are up for adoption after facing severe neglect in a Bronx home and being rescued by police.

Harriett and Valentine, who are pit bull mixes and likely sisters, were found along with eight other dogs on Jan. 27, 2016, inside a home on Tinton Avenue, authorities said. Police found the dogs, who were living in their own feces, when they went to execute a drug-related search warrant, police said.

Both Harriett and Valentine were severely neglected when they were brought in. Valentine was also very underweight and had such a bad injury to her tail that it had to be amputated, according to the ASPCA.

Of the other eight dogs, one was adopted and one, unfortunately, had to be euthanized. The rest are still receiving medical or behavioral attention before they can be placed in new homes.

But Harriet, about a year old, and Valentine, about 4, are more than ready for a loving home. They do not necessarily need to be adopted together.

Both dogs are “very sweet” but have their own personalities, according to the ASPCA. Harriett is very affectionate and intelligent and loves walking outside — she actually relieves stress through exercise.

Valentine is a bit more sensitive and can be a little anxious on a noisy street, but warms up if you bend down and give her some affection.

They both love playing with other dogs, but can be slightly choosy about their playmates. While at the ASPCA, they have even been used as helper dogs to bring more nervous and shy pups out of their shell.

If you’re interested in adopting these adorable pups call the ASPCA’s Adoption Center at (212) 876-7700, ext. 4120.