Cops are looking for a man who threw a can of Chef Boyardee lasagna at a 14-year-old girl, striking her in the head, inside a Bronx grocery store last month.

The suspect and the victim got into some kind of argument inside FM Deli Grocery on East 163rd Street, near Tinton Avenue, at about 8:40 a.m. on March 2, police said.

The suspect then picked up the can and threw it at the girl, surveillance footage shows.

The girl was taken to the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and treated for a cut to her head, cops said.

The suspect, believed to be around 25 years old, was last seen fleeing into the nearby Forest Houses.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.