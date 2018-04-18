News Chef Boyardee can thrown at teen in Bronx grocery store, NYPD says The NYPD released surveillance footage Wednesday of the attack. A man hit a girl in the head with a can of Chef Boyardee lasagna in the Bronx on March 2, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 18, 2018 10:22 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Cops are looking for a man who threw a can of Chef Boyardee lasagna at a 14-year-old girl, striking her in the head, inside a Bronx grocery store last month. The suspect and the victim got into some kind of argument inside FM Deli Grocery on East 163rd Street, near Tinton Avenue, at about 8:40 a.m. on March 2, police said. The suspect then picked up the can and threw it at the girl, surveillance footage shows. The girl was taken to the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and treated for a cut to her head, cops said. The suspect, believed to be around 25 years old, was last seen fleeing into the nearby Forest Houses. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.