Bronx fire leaves one person injured and several residents displaced

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the Melrose section of the Bronx that left dozens displaced.

Firefighters arrived to find the top floor of a five-story apartment building, located at 298 College Ave., heavily involved in a fire shortly before 10:53 p.m. on June 25. After their arrival, FDNY units discovered heavy fire in several apartments between the ceiling and roof area.

Just over a hundred thirty firefighters responded to the intense blaze. Fire Department personnel were briefly removed from the building as a tower ladder was used to knock down a considerable amount of fire.

After reentering the top floor members deployed multiple hose lines to mop up the rest of the fire. The fire was placed under control at 12:28 a.m. Searches throughout the fire apartments and adjacent apartments proved negative.

The fire left a resident with minor injuries. Paramedics transported them to Lincoln Hospital.

This fire is the Melrose section’s second serious fire in five days following a four-alarm fire at 3033 3rd Ave. on June 20.