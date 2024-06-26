Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx fire leaves one person injured and several residents displaced

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
A Bronx fire left several displaced on Tuesday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the Melrose section of the Bronx that left dozens displaced.

Firefighters arrived to find the top floor of a five-story apartment building, located at 298 College Ave., heavily involved in a fire shortly before 10:53 p.m. on June 25. After their arrival, FDNY units discovered heavy fire in several apartments between the ceiling and roof area.

Just over a hundred thirty firefighters responded to the intense blaze. Fire Department personnel were briefly removed from the building as a tower ladder was used to knock down a considerable amount of fire.

A fire destroyed the top floor of an apartment building at 298 College Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A firefighter pumps water to teammates during a three alarm fire at 298 College Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

After reentering the top floor members deployed multiple hose lines to mop up the rest of the fire. The fire was placed under control at 12:28 a.m. Searches throughout the fire apartments and adjacent apartments proved negative. 

The fire left a resident with minor injuries. Paramedics transported them to Lincoln Hospital. 

This fire is the Melrose section’s second serious fire in five days following a four-alarm fire at 3033 3rd Ave. on June 20.

A firefighter takes a rest during a three alarm fire at 298 College Ave.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
FDNY Paramedics treated a resident for injuries during a five alarm fire at 298 College Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters at the scene of a three alarm fire at 298 College Avenue on Tuesday night.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

