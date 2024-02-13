Red-eyed Bronx man tried to steal green from check cashing during apparent armed robbery: cops

Police are searching for a man with “bloodshot eyes” who saw green when he tried to rob a Bronx check cashing business last week by sticking his hand under his jacket and pretending to have a gun, authorities said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a man with “bloodshot eyes” who saw green when he tried to rob a Bronx check cashing business last week.

According to police sources, a masked bandit waltzed into PLS Check Cashers, located 1580 Jerome Ave. at around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 5 and approached the security window.

“All the money in the box,” the crook apparently demanded while alluding to the apparent outline of a firearm beneath his blue jacket. Investigators believe the suspect may have used his hand to simulate a gun.

The cashier apparently dialed 911, scaring the would-be robber. The man fled, rushing into the Mount Eden Avenue subway station. Police report that no one was injured as a result of the attempted-robbery.

Police describe the perpetrator as standing about 5’4″ tall, with gray hair, bloodshot eyes, and a raspy voice. He was last seen wearing a turquoise-colored North Face knee length coat, blue jeans, and white and red sneakers.

Cops have released surveillance images of the brazen robber in hopes the public will be able to identify him and bring him to justice.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.