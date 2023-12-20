Bronx man gets 25 years to life for killing cousin in East Harlem

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Bronx man was sentenced for killing his cousin in East Harlem and hiding her body.

Khalid Barrow, 23, was convicted of murder, concealment of a human corpse, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property on Nov. 29 in connection to the murder of his cousin, 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott. On Dec. 20, Barrow was sentenced to serve 25 years to life in prison.

“The defendant’s criminal conduct was an unspeakable betrayal,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “Khalid Barrow strangled his cousin in her own home, all for his own financial gain. I am amazed by the resiliency of Nisaa Walcott’s family members, who have persevered through the horrific murder of their loved one by her own cousin. They attended the trial every single day, listening to incredibly disturbing testimony. No sentence can undo this family’s pain, but I hope they continue to heal from this terrible loss.”

According to trial documents, on Feb. 16, 2022, Barrow intentionally asphyxiated Walcott in her apartment, where he was also staying at the time. After killing Walcott, Barrow then bound her ankles with a wifi cord and hid her body in a plastic tub lined with fabric scraps. Barrow then put the tub in a storage room before cleaning the apartment with bleach.

Barrow then began to impersonate Walcott in text messages in an effort to evade detection, sending messages to Walcott’s 14-year-old son from her phone. He proceeded to manipulate the teen into leaving the door unlocked and by asking for her EBT account’s PIN. Barrow also impersonated his cousin to her coworkers and other relatives, hoping that no one would come to the apartment.

Then, on Feb. 18, 2022, Barrow attempted to rent a car to take Walcott’s body upstate but was unsuccessful, so he moved the plastic tub to the roof of her apartment building. Barrow then used Walcott’s credit cards and other financial accounts to purchase drinks, food and marijuana over the course of several days.

On Feb. 23, 2022, a relative who was concerned for Walcott’s safety asked her to send him a photo so he knew she was okay. Barrow sent the relative an old photo that the relative recognized, causing the relative to contact Walcott’s son. While still pretending to be Walcott, Barrow told his cousin’s son to say that everything was fine. However, the next day family members reported her missing at PSA 5 and the 23rd Precinct because they realized that no one knew where she was.

Police spoke with Barrow on Feb. 24, 2022 in connection to the investigation of Walcott’s whereabouts. In the early hours of Feb. 25, 2022, Barrow took the tub with Walcott’s body to the Highbridge area of the Bronx and left the container on the sidewalk, where Walcott’s body was later discovered.