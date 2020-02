The 19-year-old was swimming near Beach 17th Street, cops said.

The body of a Bronx man was pulled from the waters off Far Rockaway Wednesday evening, hours after he was reported missing, police said.

Keith Johnson, 19, of Fordham Manor, was found by the NYPD Aviation and Harbor units nearly two hours after police received a call about a swimmer in distress near Beach 17th Street at about 6:30 p.m., police said.

Johnson was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

With Newsday