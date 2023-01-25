A Bronx man who was convicted of child sex trafficking last year was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in state prison, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Arthur Dawson, 31, was convicted by a jury in July 2022 for an array of violent sex crimes, along with Daniel Washington, 35.

Dawson learned his fate today, while Washington, also from the Bronx, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in November.

The pair were convicted of sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, and conspiracy, among other charges. Dawson was also convicted of rape.

““Arthur Dawson ranks among the most violent traffickers this Office has ever prosecuted,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. “Along with Daniel Washington, Dawson operated a horrific enterprise recruiting girls and young women to work in prostitution for their personal gain.”

The pair used online advertisements and social media to recruit more than 20 women and girls to work for them.

The men also used threats to get the women to perform for clients. For instance, they threatened a 17-year-old and 18-year-old to work through violence and other forms of coercion.

Dawson raped—and choked– the 17-year-old following an argument when she asked for half of the money she received from a client in a hotel. The rape occurred in the stairwell of a nearby building.

In addition, he prevented the 18-year-old from seeing her infant son until she made the minimum quota for the day. When the 18-year-old attempted to leave, Dawson threatened to shoot her and her family.

Both victims testified at the trial.

“They used violence and threats to keep these women under their control,” Bragg said. “I am in awe of the strength of these young survivors to take the stand and testify to these deeply traumatic events, and sincerely thank them for their bravery.”

The convictions for sex trafficking of a child were the first in the state. The law was enacted in 2018 and made it a separate class B felony for anyone 21 or over to promote or benefit from the prostitution of anyone under 18.