Bronx man struck and killed while crossing Belt Parkway

Police say the driver of the vehicle who struck Korowitz didn’t have a license.

A man walking on the Belt Parkway was struck and killed by a man who was allegedly driving without a license late Tuesday evening, police said.

Frank Korowitz, 62, was attempting to cross the eastbound lane of the highway near 150th Street at about 11 p.m. when Karlmarx Waite, 44, allegedly hit the man with his 2009 Nissan Maxima, police said.

It was unclear why he was trying to cross the highway or what he was doing in the area.

After the incident, Waite’s car was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2002 Isuzu Rodeo. Waite and the 40-year-old driver of the Isuzu suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Waite was charged with driving without a license, police said. Waite was awaiting arraignment Wednesday and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.