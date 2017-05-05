Bronx man wanted in shooting of boy at Story Playground, NYPD says

Police are looking to question an 18-year-old man after a 12-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball in a Bronx playground.

The child was playing at Story Playground in Soundview when he was shot in the left hip at about 5 p.m. on April 28, authorities said. He is not believed to have been the intended target, they added.

Nicholas Joseph, who lives across the street from the playground on Thieriot Avenue, is now wanted for questioning in the investigation.

The boy was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, police said.