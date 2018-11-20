Man rapes woman after forcing her into Bronx building, NYPD says

The attack happened in Mott Haven on Sunday morning, police said.

A man raped a 27-year-old woman in the South Bronx over the weekend, police said.

The suspect simulated a gun and forced the woman inside a building near St. Ann’s Avenue and East 135th Street in Mott Haven at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, according to cops.

He then made her perform a sex act and raped her, police said.

The suspect took $40 from the victim and fled in an unknown direction. The NYPD on Tuesday released a surveillance image of him on East 138th Street.

The woman went to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was treated and released, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.