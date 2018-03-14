Bronx school activists are ‘nice and loud now’ after walkout against gun violence

“The next one that we do, it’s going to be a show stopper. We are nice and loud now.”

Taniya Evanson, 15, and Mercedes Clarke, 16, kneeling, joined classmates , from left, Eileen Twisami, 15, Mikayla Sumter Malone, 16, and Madison Abreu, 16, in organizing the walkout at the Young Women’s Leadership School of the Bronx on Wednesday. They held posters made by the school’s art department before walking out with other students. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

In a small teachers’ staff room, four young women at a Bronx high school plotted their rise.

Members of the student council of the Young Women’s Leadership School of the Bronx organized a school walkout for nearly 400 students Wednesday, and seamlessly carried out a 17-minute-long peaceful protest in support of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

All over New York City, students from at least 81 schools walked out of their classes at 10 a.m., and rallied in favor of gun violence legislation for 17 minutes, one for each casualty of the Parkland shooting.

Promptly at the 17-minute mark, the entire student body of the Bronx school dutifully filed back into the school. Four student governors, however, sat huddled at a table in the teachers’ lounge, celebrating after carrying out the demonstration.