Police arrested 46-year-old Milton Hamlin who allegedly slashed a gay man in a Manhattan subway last week during an anti-LGBTQIA+ rant.

A Bronx resident and registered sex offender accused of making homophobic slurs at a 27-year-old gay man and slashing him while riding a Midtown subway last month has been indicted on hate crimes charges.

Milton Hamlin, 46, is being charged in New York State Supreme Court with one count each of first-degree attempted assault and second- and third-degree assault — with each count elevated as hate crimes, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the victim rode an uptown-bound A train with his husband at approximately 11 p.m. on March 1, discussing a drag show they saw that night, when Hamlin, who was sitting near the couple, interjected with several homophobic remarks made toward them.

After going on an anti-LQBTQ tirade, things turned physical when Hamlin pulled out a sharp object and swung it towards the victim’s head and neck, according to the DA’s office. The victim attempted to avoid being slashed by using his hand to cover his neck.

Eventually, Hamlin slashed the victim’s hand and cut his neck, resulting in a laceration that required four stitches to close, prosecutors noted.

“As alleged, Milton Hamlin viciously and without provocation, spewed derogatory remarks before attacking a man because of his sexual orientation,” Bragg said. “Subway riders deserve to be safe while using our transit system, and we do not tolerate attacks rooted in discrimination. My office will work to pursue full accountability in this case and I wish the victim a speedy recovery.”

Hamlin fled the scene after the attack, but cops arrested him just a few days later.

Hamlin is a convicted Risk Level 3 sex offender, according to the New York State Sex Offender Registry. In 2011, he was convicted on charges of luring a 16-year-old male into a vehicle or building for sexual contact. Hamlin knew the child and is listed as a “person in position of authority” on the registry.