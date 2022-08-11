Bronx teen dies of injuries in apparent gunplay incident in apartment building lobby

A 14-year-old boy died of his injuries after he was shot in the Bronx due to apparent gunplay early Thursday morning.

Authorities say that the victim, Jacob Borbin, was found at 1:06 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the lobby of 237 East 194th Street with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Reports indicate that Borbin was involved in gunplay with other boys and was shot as the gun was being passed around. Paramedics rushed Borbin to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.