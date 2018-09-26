Man yells anti-gay slurs, attacks 2 men in Williamsburg, NYPD says

The suspect punched one of the men and shoved the other into a tree, police said.

A Queens man was arrested Wednesday, three days after he allegedly yelled anti-gay slurs and attacked two other men in Williamsburg, police said.

Brandon McNamara, 25, made the hateful remarks to two men, 34 and 29 years old, on Metropolitan Avenue, near Union Avenue, at about 12:55 a.m. Sunday, police said.

He punched the 34-year-old in the face, causing him to lose consciousness and fracturing his shoulder. He then grabbed the 29-year-old and threw him against a tree. The younger victim also lost consciousness and had a broken finger.

The 34-year-old was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and the 29-year-old was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull.

McNamara, of Middle Village, was charged with hate crime, assault and aggravated harassment, among other charges, police said.