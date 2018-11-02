A synagogue in Brooklyn was vandalized with anti-Semitic messages on Thursday, police said.

The hateful messages, which included “Jews better be ready" and “Hitler,” were found written in black marker on multiple floors of the Union Temple of Brooklyn on Eastern Parkway, near Grand Army Plaza, in Prospect Heights, an NYPD spokesman said. Another epithet called for the death of Jews and used a hateful historic comparison to vermin.

A political event hosted by “Broad City” actress Ilana Glazer was supposed to take place in a theater inside the synagogue Thursday night, but was canceled after the messages were found, state Senate candidate Andrew Gounardes said. Gounardes, journalist Amy Goodman and Jim Gaughran, another state Senate candidate, were scheduled to speak at the event.

“Tonight's attack, right here in a temple in Brooklyn--is a painful reminder that anti-semitism and prejudice are alive and well in our own community,” Gounardes said. “I commend the NYPD for their quick response and believe whoever committed this hate crime should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The anti-Semitic messages appeared less than a week after a deadly mass shooting inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed.

Swastikas and racial slurs also were found Wednesday on a home in Brooklyn Heights, police said.

No suspects in either incident in Brooklyn have been identified and the investigations were ongoing, police said.

Anti-Semitic and overall hate crimes have been on the rise in New York City, according to statistics from the NYPD.

As of Oct. 28, there have been 290 hate crimes, up slightly from the 288 recorded the previous year. Of this year’s crimes, 142 were anti-Semitic, a 12.7 percent increase from the same time period last year.

With Alison Fox