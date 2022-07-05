Brooklyn bodega shootout leaves two men dead, suspect in custody: cops

Detectives are questioning a man connected to a deadly Brooklyn bodega shootout on the Fourth of July that left two men dead, and another seriously wounded.

A source familiar with the investigation said Tuesday morning that police believe the carnage stemmed from a shootout inside the store between the victims and the suspect. Three firearms were recovered at the scene, the source noted.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11:35 p.m. on Monday night inside the store at 1372 Loring Ave. in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, located a 21-year-old man shot in the head; an 18-year-old man who took a bullet to his torso; and a 23-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.

Responding EMS units pronounced the 21-year-old man dead at the scene. They took the other two victims to Brookdale University Hospital, where the 23-year-old man was later pronounced dead, and the 18-year-old man remains in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released the deceased victims’ identities, pending family notifications. All three victims are known to the NYPD, the source said.

One male suspect was apprehended at the scene and brought in for questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.