Brooklyn Brewery warehouse on sale for $50 million

Brooklyn Brewery's lease at 61-71 Wythe Ave. lasts

Brooklyn Brewery's lease at 61-71 Wythe Ave. lasts until 2025. Photo Credit: FLICKR/wallyg

By MELISSA KRAVITZ
Imagine all the Brooklyn Lager you can get for $50 million.

Crain's New York reported Thursday that the 35,000-square-foot warehouse at 61-71 Wythe Ave., currently housing Brooklyn Brewery and Brooklyn Bowl, is for sale.

The property is currently estimated at $50 million, but could increase in value based on upcoming commercial and residential developments in Williamsburg.

But Williamsburg will keep some of its signature businesses will Brooklyn is still cool.

Crain's reported that current building own Joel Goldman "guaranteed Brooklyn Bowl and Brooklyn Brewery that the sale would not affect their leases, which expire in 2021 and 2025, respectively."

By MELISSA KRAVITZ

