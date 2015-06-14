Brooklyn Bridge Park construction injunction lifted by judge

Pedestrians walk and take in the views along the Brooklyn Promenade on June 8, 2015. Brooklyn Heights residents are concerned that the height of the under construction Pierhouse development, left, in Brooklyn Bridge Park, will block views of the Brooklyn Bridge and parts of Manhattan. Photo Credit: AMNY.COM

A city judge removed the injunction that halted the development of a building inside Brooklyn Bridge Park that residents said destroyed their view of the Manhattan skyline.

Judge Lawrence Knipel ruled against the grassroots group “Save the View Now” Friday afternoon, stating Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation and developer Toll Brothers built Pierhouse, a hotel-condo project, in accordance with its “modified general project plan.”

The Brooklynites argue the park’s developers promised the building, located at Pier 1, would have a maximum height of 100 feet, but new Sandy-related height regulations and mechanical equipment on the roof put the structure over that limit.

Brooklyn Bridge Park President Regina Myer said she was pleased with the judge’s decision and wants to continue the construction of the development, which will help to pay for the park’s maintenance.

“Our ability to finish the Pier 1 project moves us closer to that self-sustaining goal, and to completing the transformation from derelict waterfront to vibrant open space enjoyed by millions,” she said in a statement.

Toll Brothers agreed.

“We are very pleased with the court’s decision and findings of fact that confirm the Pierhouse development complies with the height restrictions imposed on the project, which were adopted after years of extensive community review and input,” the developer said in a statement.

Steven Guterman, president and founder of Save the View Now,” said the group will be meeting with their attorneys to “review our options and strategy.”