Brooklyn cabbie charged for beating passenger to death, wounding another

Sergio Zamora-Mendoza, a cabbie, was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating two passengers in Brooklyn.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Brooklyn cabbie who allegedly beat a passenger to death and critically wounded his cousin in a rampage Thursday morning found himself in handcuffs on Friday.

Police said 33-year-old Sergio Zamora-Mendoza was questioned inside the 62nd Precinct for the shocking Dec. 7 assault of two cousins during the early hours of the morning.

Cops say that Zamora-Mendoza, who works as a livery driver, picked up the two men — Carlos Guaman, 66, and his 52-year-old cousin — at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, bringing them to 1968 West 9th St. after a heavy night of drinking when they apparently told the driver they didn’t have enough for the ride.

A heated argument apparently ensued, authorities said, ending with Zamora-Mendoza allegedly assaulting the cousins and fleeing the scene.

Police discovered both men unconscious just in front of the home with severe head trauma. EMS rushed them to Maimonides Medical Center where Guaman succumbed to his injuries. His younger cousin remains in critical but stable condition, law enforcement sources said.

Investigators made quick work of tracking Zamora-Mendoza down. According to police sources, detectives were able to identify the driver-for-hire vehicle that he operated and tracked it to his home in Sunset Park, where he was swiftly apprehended.

Detectives escorted Zamora-Mendoza out of the 62nd Precinct just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, where he refused to tell reporters why he allegedly attacked the cousins.

Zamora-Mendoza is charged with manslaughter and assault.