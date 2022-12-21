BREAKING | Brooklyn cop and suspect shot during possible domestic abuse arrest

Police are investigating a shooting Brooklyn shooting on Wednesday morning that left both a police officer and a domestic violence suspect wounded.

It was reported that at around 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, officers from the 79th Precinct were arresting a man at 277 Gates Ave. in Clinton Hill. Sources familiar with the investigation say that the officers were responding to a domestic abuse incident.

During the arrest, the suspect, who has not been identified at the time of publication, pulled out a firearm and shot one of the officers in the leg.

The suspect took off on foot, heading toward the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Monroe Street. Responding officers arrived at the intersection and shot the suspect in the leg before taking him into custody.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. A multicolored firearm was recovered from the scene.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey also responded to the scene of the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.