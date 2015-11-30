Brooklyn cops rescue two dogs chained in the dark without food or water

The two female pit bull mixes were found by officers from the 75th precinct.

Two starving dogs who were rescued by Brooklyn cops when they discovered them chained up in a basement without food or water are now up for adoption.

Named Big and Little, the two female pit bull mixes were found by officers from the 75th precinct when they responded to a 911 call for a family dispute at a Cypress Hills house in the spring.

When the cops reached the Barbey Street residence, near Blake Avenue, on May 28, the emaciated dogs were in a pitch-dark basement, authorities said. The pit bulls’ bones were showing, and their coats covered in urine and feces. One could not walk.

The NYPD brought the dogs to the ASPCA, which has a partnership with the police to fight animal cruelty crimes.

Owner Andrew Nixon, 34, was not prosecuted for the crimes until Nov. 15, but it was not immediately clear why. He was arrested this month, and charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, court papers show.

Big, a brown and white pit bull mix who is two-and-a-half years old, will be available for adoption from the ASPCA on Dec. 7 following a stay with a foster family. She is now in a healthy condition, at 50 pounds with shiny fur.

“She’s always trying to get as close as she can to her human companions,” said Dara Ruiz, a foster and placement coordinator for the ASPCA, in a statement.

“Big thinks she’s a lap dog, and is just as happy going on a long walk as she is settling in for a good belly rub.”

The other pit bull mix is gray and weighs a little over 40 pounds, and has returned from her foster family to the ASPCA for adoption.

“Little is pretty laid back, and likes hanging out with dogs or cats,” said Ruiz. “But she especially enjoys cuddling with her favorite humans.”