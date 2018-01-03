Dozens of firefighters scrambled to fight another major fire in the brutal cold Tuesday night in Crown Heights.

The three-alarm blaze began around 9:18 p.m. in the second floor of 910 Bergen St., between Franklin and Classon avenues, and rose to the third floor and roof. The tenants inside the building quickly evacuated while firefighters climbed to the roof on their ladders to try to stop the spread of fire.

Ultimately, the fire spread to two surrounding buildings, but they were cleared before they became engulfed in the flames.

One woman who escaped the first building made it out with two family members in her pajamas and socks. Patrons who were inside Berg’n beer hall opposite the house helped the family stay safe and warm.

Over 135 firefighters fought the blaze well into midnight and six FDNY members suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesman. A police officer also suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 910 Bergen St #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/R98jIHIUTB — FDNY (@FDNY) January 3, 2018

The cause of the fire was not determined Tuesday night.