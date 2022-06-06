The Most Reverend Robert Brennan, Bishop of Brooklyn along with the Diocese of Brooklyn’s Vicariate of Black Catholic Concerns held an Interfaith Prayer Service for the victims of mass shootings in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, Texas at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brooklyn.

The June 5 prayer service featured musical performances of “Let There Be Peace On Earth,” “God Has Smiled on Me,” “The Prayer,” and “We Shall Overcome” to honor and mourn the lives lost and affected by the shootings.

“How right we are to talk about gun violence and racism,” said Bishop Brennan. “How right we are to see the human dignity of each and every one of us, made in the image and likeness of God. We united our voices and let us proclaim The Gospel of Life amidst such violence and hatred.”

Additional speakers included Michele Guerrier, a member of the Diocese of Brooklyn’s Commission on Racism and Social Justice was among the speakers and Detective Mohamed Amen an NYPD Clergy Liaison who represented the Department’s Muslim Chaplain.

“Frankly, we should not resign ourselves to simply praying for the souls of great school children and 80 year old women murdered as they were buying groceries,” said Guerrier during the service. “We need to unite and cry out for better gun control legislation. We must organize and use the power of our vote to urge Congress to act immediately.”

Detective Amen also urged those in attendance to seek out and advocate for safety in their communities.

“May we pursue justice in our revenge, peace and not more violence,” said Amen. “May the strength of our ability ease us, protect us and comfort us all.”

During the service, the names of each of the 31 total victims who died in mass shootings at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were read in between the ringing of the church bells on the altar.