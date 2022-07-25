Brooklyn man arrested for beating his neighbor to death: NYPD

A man was arrested for allegedly beating his neighbor to death in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to police, at 7:23 p.m. on July 23 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a possible assault at 361 East 45th St. Upon their arrival, cops found 77-year-old Elenora Bernard in the home with bruising and swelling throughout her body.

Paramedics rushed Bernard to New York Downstate Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her death was officially ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

Andre Hooper, 51, who lives on the same block as Bernard, was arrested on July 25 and charged with murder.

At this time, the NYPD could not confirm the motive behind the incident. The investigation is ongoing.