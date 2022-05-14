Bronx police investigate deadly shooting in park that claimed young man’s life

Bronx detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a young man at a park early Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old victim was found shot in the head inside Joyce Kilmer Park, near the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse, about three blocks east of Yankee Stadium, at 2 a.m. on May 14.

Officers from the 44th Precinct located the mortally wounded victim while responding to a 911 call about a man shot.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

As of Saturday morning, police did not provide a description of the shooting suspect, or a possible motive for the murder.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.