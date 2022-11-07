Brooklyn man arrested for allegedly murdering, dismembering girlfriend

Police cuffed Monday the man they believe to be responsible for brutally murdering his girlfriend and dismembering her body in Brooklyn six weeks ago.

Police made the grisly discovery on Sept. 21 inside an East New York apartment building. According to NYPD sources, officers from the 75th Precinct were conducting a wellness check for 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson when they found her remains stuffed into several suitcases by a bloody meat cleaver inside Apt 6F of 315 Linwood St. in East New York.

Johnson’s remains were located inside her bathroom, law enforcement sources said.

The wellness check was reportedly called upon after security guards hadn’t seen Johnson for several weeks, leading them to become seriously concerned.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged Johnson’s boyfriend 24-year-old Justin Williams of West 116 Street.

According to the New York Daily News, Johnson allegedly suffered months of relentless and public beatings in the building’s hallway at the hands of Williams before her life was so violently snuffed out. The New York Daily News also reported that Johnson had suffered broken ribs and legs prior to the killing.

Police led Williams out of the 75th Precinct in shackles, he remained silent and did not publicly protest against the gruesome crime of which he is accused. Williams is charged with murder and the concealment of a human corpse.