Hatchet job in Chelsea leaves man maimed and hospitalized: cops

A man was left hospitalized Monday after being attacked by a hatchet-wielding maniac in broad daylight, police confirmed.

Law enforcement said the attack resulted from a dispute between the suspect and victim, who got into a heated argument near a construction area on 26th Street and 6th Avenue just before 10 a.m. on May 23.

The dispute ended, police said, when the perpetrator pulled out a hatchet and chopped at the other male’s right leg. The suspect fled the scene on a moped, leaving the victim with lacerations.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the incident. The injured man was transported to Bellevue hospital in stable condition.

Blood spatter and rolls of bandages could be observed at the scene as NYPD officers continued the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

