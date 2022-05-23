Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Chelsea

Hatchet job in Chelsea leaves man maimed and hospitalized: cops

By
0
comments
Posted on
Hatchet attack in Chelsea
A man was stabbed with a hatchet in Chelsea on May 23.
Photo by Dean Moses

A man was left hospitalized Monday after being attacked by a hatchet-wielding maniac in broad daylight, police confirmed.

Law enforcement said the attack resulted from a dispute between the suspect and victim, who got into a heated argument near a construction area on 26th Street and 6th Avenue just before 10 a.m. on May 23.

The dispute ended, police said, when the perpetrator pulled out a hatchet and chopped at the other male’s right leg. The suspect fled the scene on a moped, leaving the victim with lacerations.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the incident. The injured man was transported to Bellevue hospital in stable condition.

Blood spatter and rolls of bandages could be observed at the scene as NYPD officers continued the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Police remain on the scene. Photo by Dean Moses

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Blood, gauze, and crime scene tape littered the corner of 26th Street and 6th Avenue. Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC