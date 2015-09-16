Brooklyn NYPD officers placed on modified duty while car chase policy is reviewed

A pair of Brooklyn police officers were placed on modified duty Wednesday while the NYPD looks into whether they were …

Manhattan rents continue to increase, market reports find. Pictured: Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, home to unique buildings and cobblestone streets. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

A pair of Brooklyn police officers were placed on modified duty Wednesday while the NYPD looks into whether they were chasing a motorcyclist over the weekend south of Prospect Park, leading to the cyclists deadly crash.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified, was killed when he struck a moving van and several parked cars on Saturday just before 1:15 a.m., police said. He had tried to ride his Yamaha bike in between the van and the parked cars while heading west on Parkside Avenue, near Park Circle.

He was then thrown from the bike.

The officers, who were not identified, were placed on modified duty while the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad completes a “further investigation into issues involving the Department’s policy relating to vehicle pursuits,” according to police.

It was not immediately clear if the motorcyclist was a suspect in any crime.