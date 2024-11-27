Hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors demonstrated at Kingsway Jewish Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 19, 2024.

Brooklyn elected officials are seething in the wake of a protest that saw hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors — many of whom concealed their identities behind face masks — rallied and march in front of a Brooklyn Jewish center during a real estate event last week.

Local Council Member Inna Vernikov, an outspoken advocate against antisemitism in the city, called the protest an act of “intimidation” against the Jewish people.

“As with the other Hamas marches our city has seen, this was not a peaceful protest,” Vernikov said in a joint statement with fellow Brooklyn Council Member Kalman Yeger. “It was a hostile intimidation pogrom intended to instill fear in Jews. Sadly, these terror marchers enjoy the support of some of our colleagues on the City Council.”

The statement went on to tell residents to “take proactive measures” and “remain vigilant.”

“We will not allow hatred and intimidation of our community to go unchallenged,” the council members said.

A number of demonstrators were arrested during the chaotic pro-Palestinian protest — and counter-protest — at Kingsway Jewish Center on Nov. 19, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, more than 200 pro-Palestine advocates showed up at the scheduled protest, which occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 outside the center located at 2810 Nostrand Ave. in Midwood.

The Palestinian Assembly for Liberation NY/NJ (PAL-Awda NY/NJ) organized the protest, according to its X (formerly Twitter) page, in response to a real estate event at Kingsway Jewish Center promoting property in Israel.

“Another Zionist real estate event, offering property in ‘anglo neighborhoods’ of occupied Palestine,” PAL-Awda NY/NJ wrote on its X page.

…job. Come out to stop these fanatic zionist settlers from continuing their campaign to sell Stolen Land.

ΟΝ 11/19, ΑΝΟTHER ZIONIST REAL ESTATE EVENT, OFFERING PROPERTY IN “ANGLO NEIGHBORHOODS” OF OCCUPIED PALESTINE, WILL BE HELD IN FLATBUSH, BROOKLYN. JOIN US AS WE…2/3 pic.twitter.com/YL5zPXkyo8 — PAL-Awda NY/NJ (@PAL_Awda) November 15, 2024

Police said that in response to the planned demonstration, several Jewish organizers held a counterprotest that included 75 people.

“They will be coming likely in pro-terror masks to intimidate young children. Please show your support to the Jewish community and to protect the children. We are not going to be intimidated. They bring darkness, we bring light,” the organizers posted on Instagram.

Videos circulating on social media show the NYPD keeping both pro-Palestine and counter-protest demonstrators behind barriers as drivers blasted car horns and a band played music on the sidelines.

Protestors held signs that alleged, “Jews have no rights to a land of their own,” adding that, “Palestinians have a right to return to their land.”

Officers from the 61st Precinct ultimately arrested eight people for charges including disorderly conduct, assault, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Police are seen in the videos arresting several people, some of whom were wearing face masks.

Mayor Eric Adams urged city and state officials in June to reintroduce a mask ban amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023.

The city had a century-old ban on masks at protests before it was lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the mayor’s office for comment about last week’s demonstration but did not hear back.

City Hall, meanwhile, has not provided an update on the possible mask ban, but a source close to Adams’ office said in June that the mayor “feels strongly that people are hiding behind masks” while committing illegal activity.

According to Patch, a Kingsway Jewish Center employee confirmed that the center did not organize the real estate event but had rented space to its organizers.