Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Oct. 7 will mark one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, when Hamas terrorists brutalized Israel, killing more than 1,100 people and taking hundreds of others hostage.

The horrors did not stop there. It led to an ongoing war in Gaza that has so far claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. Despite numerous efforts to attain peace, there appears to be no end to the fighting in sight — and the war appears to be expanding with Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon, and Iran’s missile attack on Israel Tuesday.

But New Yorkers of all faiths and backgrounds are not losing hope that peace will return. There are many planned events in NYC recognizing the Oct. 7 terror attacks, the lives that were lost that day and the freedoms that were pulled away.

These events include candlelight vigils, speakers, dinners and more that will honor all the victims of that tragic day in world history.

Events in NYC recognizing the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel

WHERE: Times Square, Manhattan

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 6; 7-9 p.m.

WHAT: Hosted by Batsheva Women featuring an all-woman panel of guest speakers, the event will commemorate one year since Oct. 7 and focus on resilience, unity and strength.

WANT TO GO? Tickets are available online; RSVP is required at ten7womenunited.com.

WHERE: Temple Emanu-El; 5th Avenue between 65th and 66th Streets in Manhattan

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 7; 5:30 p.m.

WHAT: A community-wide commemoration of the Oct. 7 attacks.

WANT TO GO? Tickets are $1. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is required at ujafedny.org.

WHERE: Flatiron District

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 7; 6 p.m.

WHAT: Hosted by the Young Jewish Professionals, the night will reflect on the year and include self-guided tours, candle lighting, charity donation tables, letting-writing to soldiers and hostages, a kosher dinner and bar service, and more.

WANT TO GO? Free, but registration is required at Eventbrite.

WHERE: Virtual

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 7; 12 – 1 p.m.

WHAT: Join the Jewish Democratic Council of America to mark the anniversary of Oct. 7. Remember those whose lives were lost, pray for the return of remaining hostage and discuss what more can be done to support efforts to bring about a deal and an to the war.

WANT TO GO? Register online at jewishdems.org/events.

WHERE: Manhattan Jewish Experience; 131 w. 86 St., 10th Fl.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 7; 6 p.m.

WHAT: Join the Manhattan Jewish Experience for an indoor livestream commemorating the tragic events of Oct. 7.

WANT TO GO? More information is available online at Eventbrite.

Lyss & Kat Hero Collection

WHERE: Periodic pop-up events

WHEN: Ongoing

WHAT: Lyss Stern and Katie Krol joined forces after Oct. 7, 2023, to create beautiful jewelry and accessories designed to uplift and inspire women of all ages. 10% of sales support various Jewish organizations. More information at lyssandkat@gmail.com.

WHERE: 1535 Broadway

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 7; 5 – 8 p.m.

WHAT: The World Values Network will host this event marking the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. The program, which includes speakers, will take place in Times Square, followed by a sit-down dinner for VIP participants.

WANT TO GO? Free but registration at Eventbrite is required.

WHERE: Kings Bay Y; 3495 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 7; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHAT: This commemoration event of the tragic attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 will feature songs, speeches and prayers.

WANT TO GO? RSVP online at kingsbayy.org.

WHERE: LIC Jewish Community Center; 10-29 48th Ave., Queens.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 7; 6 p.m.

WHAT: The 45-minute event will feature prayers, songs and a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of and hostages of last year’s attack who still remain captive by Hamas.

WANT TO GO? The event is open to all. More information is available online at chabadlic.com.