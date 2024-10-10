Todd Richman was assaulted when he displayed an Israeli flag during a pro-Palestine protest in Union Square on Oct. 7, 2024

Police released photos on Thursday of four suspects wanted for allegedly beating an advocate for Israel during a Union Square pro-Palestine demonstration on Monday.

Law enforcement sources said 54-year-old Todd Richman was attacked as he displayed an Israeli flag during the demonstration on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Israel that led to the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Video circulating on social media shows Richman — co-chair of the Democratic Majority of Israel — being mobbed and harassed as he tried to display an Israel flag in front of the protestors.

In the video, a woman donning a black hat, black sweater, red pants and red sunglasses is seen antagonizing Richman by shaking a tambourine in his face. Another protestor wearing a medical mask tries to snatch his flag as several other demonstrators yell obscenities at him in the background.

Soon after, the protestors push him, a melee ensues and the woman strikes him in the face with the tambourine.

A man wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans struck Richman in the face with a flagpole. Richman appears to push back at the protestors before he attempts to walk away from the chaos.

Even as Richman starts walking from the scene with his face bloodied from the attack, the angry, aggressive mob follows him, yelling, “This guy’s attacking people!” and “Get him out of here!” while mocking him with crude remarks.

Officers from the 13th Precinct arrived at the scene and escorted Richman to safety as they kept the rowdy protestors at bay. EMS treated his injuries at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police are hoping the public can help identify these suspects in the photos or provide information about their whereabouts:

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.