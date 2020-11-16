Brooklyn pizzeria to offer two Disney-themed pies for new Mickey & Friends(giving) campaign | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Disney is teaming up with renowned chef Roy Choi to celebrate “Friendsgiving” a special way during this time of quarantine.

Disney and Chef Choi collaborated with five pizzerias in the United States — including one in Brooklyn — to launch Mickey & Friends(giving). Each location will offer a specialty pie that is based off of some of Disney’s iconic characters that can be picked up or delivered on Nov. 21.

“I am so excited to host this ultimate pizza party mash-up for fans and friends to share this Friendsgiving together,” said Chef Choi. “I named one of my restaurants Best Friend because I live for that feeling when you’re just hanging out having fun with your friends and nothing else in the world matters. I was able to team up with some of the best pizzerias in the U.S. to make some awesome recipes inspired by Mickey and his Friends, and now, fans too can experience them with each other this holiday.”

Roberta’s Pizza is taking part in the fun by offering a different specialty pie at both of their Brooklyn locations. The Bushwick location of Roberta’s Pizza will offer the Donald Duck; with Roberta’s house-made spicy nduja sausage and bitter castelfranco radicchio

topped with smooth Taleggio cheese and lemon zest, the pie gives a nod to Donald Duck’s feisty personality.

At Roberta’s Williamburg location, they will offer a pizza inspired by Donald Duck’s girlfriend Daisy Duck. The Daisy Duck is based off of Roberta’s white pie and adds on the pizzeria’s special salsa verde and thinly slice potatoes, bringing some of Daisy’s elegance and her own spiciness to the table.

“Being a part of the Friends(giving) campaign was a great opportunity to create a fun twist on one of my favorite holidays. I loved channeling my inner Donald Duck by creating a pizza with a bit of spice to embody his feisty personality,” said Chef Carlo Mirarchi of Roberta’s Pizza.

Fans can now pre-order their pizzas for local pickup or delivery on Nov. 21 at disney.com/mickeyfriendsstaytrue. Each pizza will cost $36, plus tax, and will include a custom pizza box and Mickey & Friends(giving) stickers for those who pre-ordered. Quantities are limited; first

come; first served, while supplies last.